Anthony Davis NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Lakers vs. Warriors - May 10
Anthony Davis could make a big impact for the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 PM on Wednesday versus the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this piece we'll dive into Davis' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.
Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Warriors
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|24.5
|25.9
|21.4
|Rebounds
|14.5
|12.5
|14.0
|Assists
|2.5
|2.6
|2.6
|PRA
|40.5
|41
|38
|PR
|38.5
|38.4
|35.4
|3PM
|0.5
|0.3
|0.3
Looking to bet on one or more of Anthony Davis' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info
|Lakers Championship Futures
|Lakers vs Warriors Player Props
|Lakers vs Warriors Betting Trends & Stats
|Lakers vs Warriors Players to Watch
|Lakers vs Warriors Injury Report
Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Warriors
- This season, he's put up 13.2% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.2 per contest.
- Davis' opponents, the Warriors, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8.
- The Warriors are the 21st-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 117.1 points per game.
- On the glass, the Warriors are 15th in the NBA, conceding 43.3 rebounds per game.
- Looking at assists, the Warriors are ranked 15th in the NBA, giving up 25.7 per contest.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Warriors are ranked 23rd in the NBA, allowing 12.9 makes per game.
Anthony Davis vs. the Warriors
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/8/2023
|43
|23
|15
|2
|0
|0
|3
|5/6/2023
|33
|25
|13
|3
|0
|4
|3
|5/4/2023
|33
|11
|7
|4
|0
|3
|1
|5/2/2023
|44
|30
|23
|5
|0
|4
|0
|3/5/2023
|38
|39
|8
|6
|1
|2
|0
|2/23/2023
|26
|12
|12
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2/11/2023
|36
|13
|16
|1
|0
|3
|0
|10/18/2022
|36
|27
|6
|0
|0
|1
|4
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Davis or any of his Lakers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.