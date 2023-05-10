Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Mariners - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Josh Jung (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is hitting .244 with six doubles, eight home runs and eight walks.
- Jung has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 33 games this year, with multiple hits in 27.3% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in six games this season (18.2%), leaving the park in 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 11 games this year (33.3%), Jung has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (21.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 15 of 33 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|11 (68.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (64.7%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.8%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (41.2%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.8%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (35.3%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.38 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.7 per game).
- Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his eighth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.38 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.38), fifth in WHIP (.912), and 28th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
