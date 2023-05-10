Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Mariners - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Nate Lowe (.351 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Texas Rangers play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Mariners Player Props
|Rangers vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Mariners Prediction
|How to Watch Rangers vs Mariners
|Rangers vs Mariners Odds
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .261 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.
- Lowe will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 over the course of his last outings.
- Lowe has reached base via a hit in 29 games this season (of 35 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- In 11.4% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 51.4% of his games this season, Lowe has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (11.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 45.7% of his games this year (16 of 35), with two or more runs seven times (20.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|14 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (88.2%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (23.5%)
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (41.2%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.9%)
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (47.1%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.38 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.7 per game).
- Castillo (2-0 with a 2.38 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his eighth of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.38), fifth in WHIP (.912), and 28th in K/9 (9.3).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.