On Wednesday, Nate Lowe (.351 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Texas Rangers play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .261 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.

Lowe will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 over the course of his last outings.

Lowe has reached base via a hit in 29 games this season (of 35 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

In 11.4% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 51.4% of his games this season, Lowe has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (11.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 45.7% of his games this year (16 of 35), with two or more runs seven times (20.0%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 14 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (88.2%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (23.5%) 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (41.2%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%) 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (47.1%)

