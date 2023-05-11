The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia (.405 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Zach Neal and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Mariners.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Zach Neal

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia has five doubles, nine home runs and 15 walks while batting .252.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 94th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.

In 57.1% of his games this year (20 of 35), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (25.7%) he recorded at least two.

In 20.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has had at least one RBI in 51.4% of his games this year (18 of 35), with two or more RBI eight times (22.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 18 games this year (51.4%), including multiple runs in six games.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .294 AVG .209 .342 OBP .300 .603 SLG .373 9 XBH 5 6 HR 3 22 RBI 14 13/5 K/BB 22/10 1 SB 2 Home Away 18 GP 17 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (17.6%) 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (47.1%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (17.6%) 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (47.1%)

