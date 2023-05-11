The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran and his .575 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Zach Neal and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Zach Neal

Zach Neal TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran has four doubles, four home runs and a walk while hitting .305.

In 65.5% of his 29 games this season, Duran has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in four games this season (13.8%), leaving the park in 4% of his trips to the dish.

Duran has picked up an RBI in nine games this year (31.0%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (20.7%).

In 10 of 29 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 .370 AVG .245 .383 OBP .302 .609 SLG .347 5 XBH 3 3 HR 1 10 RBI 6 8/1 K/BB 17/0 0 SB 2 Home Away 16 GP 13 12 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings