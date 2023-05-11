Hurricanes vs. Devils NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines
Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Thursday will see the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils face off, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are ahead in the series 3-1. The Hurricanes are favored (-135) against the Devils (+115).
Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Hurricanes vs. Devils Total and Moneyline
Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Hurricanes Moneyline
|Devils Moneyline
|Total
|DraftKings
|-130
|+110
|-
|BetMGM
|-135
|+115
|6
|PointsBet
|-135
|+115
|5.5
Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info
|Hurricanes vs Devils Betting Trends & Stats
|Hurricanes vs Devils Player Props
|How to Watch Hurricanes vs Devils
Hurricanes vs. Devils Betting Trends
- New Jersey has played 63 games this season with more than 6 goals.
- In the 23 times this season the Hurricanes have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 14-9 in those games.
- The Devils have claimed an upset victory in four of the eight games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Carolina is 14-9 (winning 60.9% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.
- New Jersey has four games this season playing as the underdog by +115 or longer, and is 3-1 in those contests.
Hurricanes Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Seth Jarvis
|0.5 (+160)
|0.5 (-128)
|2.5 (-110)
|Jordan Staal
|0.5 (+210)
|0.5 (+120)
|-
|Martin Necas
|0.5 (+135)
|0.5 (-149)
|2.5 (-143)
Devils Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Dawson Mercer
|0.5 (+240)
|0.5 (+120)
|-
|Jack Hughes
|0.5 (+115)
|0.5 (-208)
|3.5 (-110)
|Jesper Bratt
|0.5 (+170)
|0.5 (-111)
|1.5 (-189)
Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|7-3-0
|0-0
|7-3-0
|5.3
|3.70
|2.50
Devils Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|5-5-0
|0-0
|6-4-0
|5.6
|2.70
|3.20
