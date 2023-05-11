On Thursday, Jonah Heim (hitting .375 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Neal. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Zach Neal

Zach Neal TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Read More About This Game

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim leads Texas in OBP (.382) and total hits (35) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 11th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

Heim is batting .400 during his last games and is on a nine-game hitting streak.

Heim has picked up a hit in 74.2% of his 31 games this season, with more than one hit in 35.5% of them.

In six games this season, he has hit a long ball (19.4%, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish).

Heim has driven home a run in 15 games this season (48.4%), including more than one RBI in 25.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 41.9% of his games this season (13 of 31), with two or more runs eight times (25.8%).

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 .283 AVG .345 .345 OBP .415 .660 SLG .448 10 XBH 4 5 HR 1 17 RBI 11 14/4 K/BB 9/7 0 SB 1 Home Away 15 GP 16 10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (81.3%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (43.8%) 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (31.3%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%) 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings