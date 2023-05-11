The Texas Rangers, including Josh Jung (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Zach Neal and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Zach Neal
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Josh Jung At The Plate

  • Jung has six doubles, eight home runs and eight walks while batting .244.
  • Jung has picked up a hit in 23 of 34 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
  • In 17.6% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 32.4% of his games this season, Jung has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 15 games this season (44.1%), including seven multi-run games (20.6%).

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 17
.302 AVG .194
.353 OBP .234
.587 SLG .361
8 XBH 6
5 HR 3
14 RBI 11
23/5 K/BB 24/3
0 SB 1
Home Away
16 GP 18
11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (66.7%)
7 (43.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.1%)
8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (38.9%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Athletics' 7.43 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow 67 total home runs at a rate of 1.8 per game (most in baseball).
  • Neal starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 34-year-old righty.
