The Texas Rangers, including Josh Jung (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Zach Neal and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Zach Neal

Zach Neal TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung has six doubles, eight home runs and eight walks while batting .244.

Jung has picked up a hit in 23 of 34 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.

In 17.6% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.4% of his games this season, Jung has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 15 games this season (44.1%), including seven multi-run games (20.6%).

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 .302 AVG .194 .353 OBP .234 .587 SLG .361 8 XBH 6 5 HR 3 14 RBI 11 23/5 K/BB 24/3 0 SB 1 Home Away 16 GP 18 11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (66.7%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.1%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (38.9%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings