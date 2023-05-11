The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.368 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Zach Neal and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track following he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Mariners.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Zach Neal
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe has 11 doubles, four home runs and 16 walks while batting .259.
  • Lowe is batting .286 during his last outings and is on a nine-game hitting streak.
  • Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 83.3% of his games this season (30 of 36), with multiple hits six times (16.7%).
  • Looking at the 36 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in four of them (11.1%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Lowe has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (52.8%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (11.1%).
  • He has scored in 17 games this year (47.2%), including seven multi-run games (19.4%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 18
.254 AVG .263
.359 OBP .313
.463 SLG .382
8 XBH 7
3 HR 1
12 RBI 12
16/10 K/BB 18/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
18 GP 18
14 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (88.9%)
2 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (22.2%)
9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (44.4%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%)
10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (50.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics' 7.43 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics give up the most home runs in baseball (67 total, 1.8 per game).
  • Neal will make his first start of the season for the Athletics.
  • It's the first appearance this season for the 34-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
