Stars vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5
The Dallas Stars take the ice for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round Thursday against the Seattle Kraken, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The teams are tied up 2-2 in the series. Bookmakers list the Kraken as underdogs in this matchup, giving them +160 odds on the moneyline against the Stars (-190).
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-190)
|Kraken (+160)
|-
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have been favored on the moneyline 66 times this season, and have finished 42-24 in those games.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter, Dallas has a record of 19-7 (winning 73.1%).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Stars have an implied win probability of 65.5%.
Kraken Betting Insights
- This season the Kraken have won 24 of the 53 games, or 45.3%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Seattle has a record of 9-4 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +160 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline in this outing implies a 38.5% chance of victory for the Kraken.
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas has not hit the over in its past 10 contests.
- In their last 10 games, the Stars have scored 1.1 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Stars' 281 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.
- The Stars have given up the third-fewest goals in league play this season, 215 (2.6 per game).
- The team has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66 this season.
Kraken Advanced Stats
- The Kraken and their opponents hit the over once over Seattle's most recent 10 games.
- Over their past 10 games, Kraken's game goal totals average 9.4 goals, 1.3 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Kraken have the NHL's fourth-best scoring offense (289 total goals, 3.5 per game).
- The Kraken have conceded 3.1 goals per game, 252 total, which ranks 14th among league teams.
- Their 10th-best goal differential is +37.
