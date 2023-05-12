Friday's contest between the Texas Rangers (23-14) and Oakland Athletics (8-31) squaring off at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 7-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 9:40 PM ET on May 12.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Martin Perez (4-1) to the mound, while Ken Waldichuk (1-2) will answer the bell for the Athletics.

Rangers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

Rangers vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 7, Athletics 5.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have been favorites in 18 games this season and won 11 (61.1%) of those contests.

Texas has a record of 7-1 when favored by -175 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas has scored 231 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Rangers' 3.60 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule