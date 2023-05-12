Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will play Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics on Friday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, at 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -185 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +155. The contest's over/under has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rangers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -185 +155 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. For three straight games, Texas and its opponent have finished below the over/under, with the average total established by bookmakers during that stretch being 7.5 runs.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won 61.1% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (11-7).

Texas has a 6-1 record (winning 85.7% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The Rangers have a 64.9% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Texas has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 36 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 21 of those games (21-13-2).

The Rangers have had a spread set for just two contests this season, and covered in both.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-6 11-8 9-4 14-10 17-10 6-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.