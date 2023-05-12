Player prop bet options for Marcus Semien, Brent Rooker and others are available when the Texas Rangers visit the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Rangers vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Martín Pérez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Pérez Stats

Martin Perez (4-1) will take the mound for the Rangers, his eighth start of the season.

He has two quality starts in seven chances this season.

Perez has six starts of five or more innings this season in seven chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 32-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (3.86), 66th in WHIP (1.554), and 59th in K/9 (6.8).

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Angels May. 7 3.2 8 7 7 2 3 vs. Yankees Apr. 30 6.0 6 1 1 2 1 at Reds Apr. 25 6.1 6 1 0 5 1 at Royals Apr. 19 5.2 8 3 3 3 0 at Astros Apr. 14 5.0 5 2 2 4 4

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Martín Pérez's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Semien Stats

Semien has 43 hits with nine doubles, seven home runs, 21 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .289/.374/.490 on the year.

Semien will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with a double, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics May. 11 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Mariners May. 10 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Mariners May. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 8 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Angels May. 7 2-for-6 1 0 1 3 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has recorded 34 hits with five doubles, nine home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .245/.313/.475 slash line on the year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics May. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 10 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 1 at Mariners May. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels May. 7 3-for-4 2 1 3 7 1

Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has 34 hits with six doubles, 10 home runs, 19 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .315/.424/.648 slash line so far this year.

Rooker hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two doubles and two walks.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers May. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Yankees May. 10 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Yankees May. 9 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Yankees May. 8 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Royals May. 7 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Ruiz Stats

Esteury Ruiz has collected 41 hits with 10 doubles, a triple and four walks. He has driven in 16 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He's slashed .272/.329/.351 so far this season.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers May. 11 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Yankees May. 10 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees May. 9 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Yankees May. 8 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 1 at Royals May. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Brent Rooker, Esteury Ruiz or other Athletics players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.