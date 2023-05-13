Joe Pavelski will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken meet in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Fancy a wager on Pavelski in the Stars-Kraken game? Use our stats and information below.

Joe Pavelski vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Pavelski Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Pavelski has a plus-minus of +42, while averaging 17:43 on the ice per game.

In Pavelski's 82 games played this season he's scored in 25 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 49 of 82 games this year, Pavelski has registered a point, and 20 of those games included multiple points.

In 38 of 82 games this year, Pavelski has registered an assist, and in 10 of those matches recorded two or more.

Pavelski's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 59.8% that he hits the over.

Pavelski has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Pavelski Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 252 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 82 Games 11 77 Points 19 28 Goals 12 49 Assists 7

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.