How to Watch the Rangers vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 13
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Oakland Athletics and Brent Rooker take the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against Leody Taveras and the Texas Rangers on Saturday.
Rangers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023
- Time: 4:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers rank eighth-best in MLB play with 49 total home runs.
- Texas' .441 slugging percentage ranks fifth-best in MLB.
- The Rangers rank fifth in MLB with a .265 batting average.
- Texas scores the second-most runs in baseball (238 total, 6.3 per game).
- The Rangers rank fourth in MLB with a .338 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers strike out 9.2 times per game, the No. 25 mark in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- Texas has a 3.72 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers have the fifth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.187).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rangers are sending Jon Gray (2-1) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.82 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Gray is trying to pick up his fourth quality start of the year in this matchup.
- Gray is aiming for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance on the mound.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/8/2023
|Mariners
|W 2-1
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Logan Gilbert
|5/9/2023
|Mariners
|L 5-0
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|George Kirby
|5/10/2023
|Mariners
|W 4-3
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Luis Castillo
|5/11/2023
|Athletics
|W 4-0
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Luis Medina
|5/12/2023
|Athletics
|L 9-7
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/13/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|JP Sears
|5/14/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Drew Rucinski
|5/15/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Charlie Morton
|5/16/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|-
|5/17/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Spencer Strider
|5/19/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Ryan Feltner
