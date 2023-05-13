The Dallas Stars visit the Seattle Kraken in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Saturday, May 13, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Stars hold a 3-2 lead in the series. The Stars are favored (-165) against the Kraken (+140).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

  • When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Stars vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Stars Moneyline Kraken Moneyline Total
Stars Moneyline Kraken Moneyline Total
DraftKings +140 -165 -
BetMGM +140 -165 5.5
PointsBet +145 -175 5.5

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Betting Trends

  • Seattle has played 56 games this season with over 5.5 goals.
  • The Stars have won 74.1% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (20-7).
  • The Kraken have been an underdog in 24 games this season, with nine upset wins (37.5%).
  • When it has played with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter, Dallas has compiled a 12-3 record (winning 80.0% of its games).
  • Seattle has gone 7-5 when bookmakers have listed them as underdogs of +140 or longer on the moneyline.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Jason Robertson 0.5 (-128) 1.5 (+170) 3.5 (+125)
Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+125) 1.5 (-167)
Roope Hintz 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (-175) 2.5 (-120)

Kraken Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Matthew Beniers 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+105) 1.5 (-139)
Vince Dunn 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (+105) 1.5 (-161)
Jaden Schwartz 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+105) 2.5 (+100)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
7-2-1 0-0 7-3-0 5.5 4 2.9

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
5-5-0 0-0 6-4-0 5.7 3.2 3.2

