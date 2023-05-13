Stars vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 6
The Dallas Stars visit the Seattle Kraken for Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, May 13, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Stars lead 3-2 in the series. The Kraken are the underdog (+135) in this decisive game against the Stars (-155).
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-155)
|Kraken (+135)
|-
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have gone 43-24 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter, Dallas has a 27-13 record (winning 67.5% of its games).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Stars' implied win probability is 60.8%.
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have been an underdog in 54 games this season, and won 24 (44.4%).
- Seattle is 16-10 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +135 or more on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 42.6% chance of victory for the Kraken.
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Dallas has not gone over.
- In the past 10 games, the Stars have scored 1.8 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Stars net the seventh-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 281 this season.
- On defense, the Stars have been one of the best squads in NHL action, allowing 215 goals to rank third.
- The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.
Kraken Advanced Stats
- The Kraken and their opponents hit the total just once over Seattle's past 10 games.
- In the last 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are averaging 1.2 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.
- The Kraken have scored the fourth-most goals (289 goals, 3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- The Kraken's 252 total goals given up (3.1 per game) rank 14th in the league.
- Their +37 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.
