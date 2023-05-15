Monday's contest at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (25-15) taking on the Atlanta Braves (25-15) at 8:05 PM (on May 15). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 victory for the Rangers, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Braves will call on Charlie Morton (4-3) against the Rangers and Cody Bradford.

Rangers vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Rangers vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 6, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 4-2.

When it comes to the total, Texas and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.

The Rangers' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Rangers have won in 10, or 62.5%, of the 16 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Texas has a mark of 5-4 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Texas is the second-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 6.4 runs per game (254 total).

The Rangers have pitched to a 3.61 ERA this season, which ranks sixth in baseball.

Rangers Schedule