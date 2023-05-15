Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers take the field on Monday at Globe Life Field against Charlie Morton, who will start for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -140, while the underdog Rangers have +115 odds to upset. The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds to go under).

Rangers vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -140 +115 9 -120 +100 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have posted a mark of 4-2.

When it comes to the over/under, the Rangers and their foes are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have been victorious in 10, or 62.5%, of the 16 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Texas has a record of 5-4, a 55.6% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +115 or more by bookmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Texas' games have gone over the total in 23 of its 39 chances.

The Rangers have played just two games with a spread this season and covered in each game.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-6 13-9 11-4 14-11 18-10 7-5

