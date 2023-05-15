Eddie Rosario takes a 10-game hitting streak into the Atlanta Braves' (25-15) game against the Texas Rangers (25-15) at 8:05 PM ET on Monday, at Globe Life Field.

The Braves will give the ball to Charlie Morton (4-3, 3.32 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Dane Dunning (3-0, 1.72 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Rangers vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (4-3, 3.32 ERA) vs Dunning - TEX (3-0, 1.72 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning

The Rangers will look to Dunning (3-0) to open the game and make his third start of the season.

His last time out was on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of only .182 against him this season. He has a 1.72 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings over his 10 appearances.

Dunning is trying to secure his second quality start of the season in this outing.

Dunning is looking for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 3.1 innings per start.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton

The Braves will hand the ball to Morton (4-3) for his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings against the Boston Red Sox.

The 39-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with an ERA of 3.32, a 2.29 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.402.

In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Morton will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 39-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.32), 59th in WHIP (1.402), and 37th in K/9 (8.6).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.