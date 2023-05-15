Roope Hintz will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken meet on Monday at American Airlines Center in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Hintz's props versus the Kraken? Scroll down for stats and information.

Roope Hintz vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -185)

0.5 points (Over odds: -185) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Hintz Season Stats Insights

In 73 games this season, Hintz has a plus-minus of +31, while averaging 17:33 on the ice per game.

In 28 of 73 games this year, Hintz has scored a goal, with seven of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 48 of 73 games this season, Hintz has registered a point, and 19 of those games included multiple points.

Hintz has an assist in 27 of 73 games this year, with multiple assists on nine occasions.

The implied probability is 64.9% that Hintz hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hintz has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hintz Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+37) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 73 Games 12 75 Points 14 37 Goals 7 38 Assists 7

