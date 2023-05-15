How to Watch the Stars vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 7
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Monday will see the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken face off in the final game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet. The series is tied 3-3.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
The Stars matchup with the Kraken will air on ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet, so tune in to take in the action.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
|Stars vs Kraken Player Props
|Stars vs Kraken Betting Trends & Stats
|Stars vs Kraken Odds/Over/Under
|Stars vs Kraken Prediction
Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/13/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|6-3 SEA
|5/11/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|5-2 DAL
|5/9/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|6-3 DAL
|5/7/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|7-2 SEA
|5/4/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|4-2 DAL
Stars Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in league play, allowing 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.
- The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the league (281 total, 3.4 per game).
- In their past 10 games, the Stars are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that span.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|82
|46
|63
|109
|66
|62
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|82
|33
|45
|78
|48
|55
|60%
|Joe Pavelski
|82
|28
|49
|77
|57
|32
|53.3%
|Roope Hintz
|73
|37
|38
|75
|38
|26
|52%
|Miro Heiskanen
|79
|11
|62
|73
|65
|53
|-
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken concede 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the NHL.
- The Kraken's 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Kraken have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Kraken have given up 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that stretch.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jared McCann
|79
|40
|30
|70
|28
|56
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|81
|14
|50
|64
|54
|50
|-
|Jordan Eberle
|82
|20
|43
|63
|33
|55
|44.2%
|Matthew Beniers
|80
|24
|33
|57
|48
|55
|42.2%
|Yanni Gourde
|81
|14
|34
|48
|27
|65
|49.6%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.