The Dallas Stars ready for a decisive Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Seattle Kraken at American Airlines Center on Monday, May 15, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet. The series is tied 3-3. The Stars are the favorite, with -190 moneyline odds, in this decisive matchup with the Kraken, who have +160 moneyline odds.

Before this matchup, here's who we project to take home the victory in Monday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Stars vs. Kraken Predictions for Monday

Our projections model for this game calls for a final score of Stars 4, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-190)

Stars (-190) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.7)

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars (47-21-14 overall) have an 8-16-24 record in contests that have required overtime.

Dallas is 10-6-13 (33 points) in its 29 games decided by one goal.

In the 14 games this season the Stars scored only one goal, they went 3-9-2 (eight points).

Dallas has taken 17 points from the 17 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (5-5-7 record).

The Stars have scored more than two goals 61 times, and are 46-8-7 in those games (to register 99 points).

In the 28 games when Dallas has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 15-6-7 record (37 points).

In the 51 games when it outshot its opponent, Dallas is 32-12-7 (71 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents in 39 games, going 18-12-9 to record 45 points.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.5 20th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 5th 25% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Stars vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

