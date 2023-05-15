The final game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round will see the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken square off on Monday, May 15, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet. The series is tied 3-3. The Kraken are underdogs (+170) in this decisive game against the Stars (-210).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Betting Trends

Dallas and its opponent have combined to score more than 5.5 goals in 49 of 94 games this season.

The Stars have been victorious in 20 of their 28 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (71.4%).

The Kraken have been made the underdog 25 times this season, and upset their opponent 10 times.

Dallas has had six games with moneyline odds of -210 or shorter, and earned a victory each time.

Seattle is 2-2 when it is underdogs of +170 or longer on the moneyline.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jason Robertson 0.5 (-149) 1.5 (+150) 3.5 (+125) Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+120) 1.5 (-149) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (-200) 2.5 (-139)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 0-0 7-3-0 5.5 3.60 3.10

