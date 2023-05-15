Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Jason Robertson, Jared McCann and others in the Dallas Stars-Seattle Kraken matchup at American Airlines Center on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -189)

1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115)

One of Dallas' top contributing offensive players this season is Robertson, who has 109 points (46 goals, 63 assists) and plays an average of 18:50 per game.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken May. 13 0 1 1 2 vs. Kraken May. 11 0 3 3 2 at Kraken May. 9 0 1 1 3 at Kraken May. 7 0 0 0 3 vs. Kraken May. 4 0 0 0 1

Jamie Benn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -145)

Jamie Benn has accumulated 78 points (one per game), scoring 33 goals and adding 45 assists.

Benn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken May. 13 0 0 0 2 vs. Kraken May. 11 0 1 1 1 at Kraken May. 9 1 1 2 2 at Kraken May. 7 0 1 1 2 vs. Kraken May. 4 0 1 1 3

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -179, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -179, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -159)

Joe Pavelski has scored 28 goals and added 49 assists through 82 games for Dallas.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken May. 13 1 0 1 1 vs. Kraken May. 11 1 1 2 2 at Kraken May. 9 1 0 1 4 at Kraken May. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Kraken May. 4 1 0 1 3

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Jared McCann Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -238)

McCann has scored 40 goals (0.5 per game) and collected 30 assists (0.4 per game), contributing to the Seattle offense with 70 total points (0.9 per game). He averages 2.7 shots per game, shooting 19%.

McCann Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars May. 13 0 1 1 3 at Stars May. 11 1 0 1 4 vs. Stars May. 9 0 0 0 3 vs. Stars May. 7 0 0 0 0 at Stars May. 4 0 0 0 0

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -141)

0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -141) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -185)

Vince Dunn has collected 64 points this season, with 14 goals and 50 assists.

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars May. 13 0 1 1 3 at Stars May. 11 0 0 0 3 vs. Stars May. 9 0 2 2 1 vs. Stars May. 7 0 1 1 0 at Stars May. 4 0 1 1 2

