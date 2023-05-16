Marcus Semien is one of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Texas Rangers and the Atlanta Braves square off at Globe Life Field on Tuesday (starting at 8:05 PM ET).

Rangers vs. Braves Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Dane Dunning Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Dunning Stats

The Rangers' Dane Dunning will make his third start of the season.

Dunning has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Dunning Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mariners May. 10 6.0 6 2 2 5 1 at Angels May. 5 5.0 2 0 0 3 1 vs. Yankees Apr. 28 3.1 3 2 2 1 0 at Reds Apr. 24 1.2 1 2 2 1 2 at Royals Apr. 17 4.1 1 0 0 5 1

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Semien Stats

Semien has nine doubles, seven home runs, 23 walks and 34 RBI (49 total hits). He's also swiped seven bases.

He has a .297/.382/.479 slash line so far this year.

Semien has recorded a base hit in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, five walks and nine RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves May. 15 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Athletics May. 14 1-for-4 3 0 1 1 0 at Athletics May. 13 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 2 at Athletics May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Athletics May. 11 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 38 hits with six doubles, 10 home runs, 15 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .250/.312/.487 on the season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves May. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 14 3-for-5 2 1 5 7 0 at Athletics May. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 12 1-for-1 0 0 1 1 0 at Athletics May. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

