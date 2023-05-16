Two of baseball's most consistent hitters square off when the Atlanta Braves (26-15) and Texas Rangers (25-16) play at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday, at Globe Life Field. Ronald Acuna Jr. has a .344 batting average (second in league) for the Braves, while Jonah Heim ranks 10th at .313.

The Braves will call on Jared Shuster against the Rangers and Dane Dunning (3-0).

Rangers vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Shuster - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Dunning - TEX (3-0, 1.72 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning

Dunning (3-0) makes the start for the Rangers, his third of the season.

The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.

Over his 10 games this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of just .182 against him. He has a 1.72 ERA and averages 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Dunning is looking to record his second quality start of the year.

Dunning is trying for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 3.1 frames per start.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jared Shuster

The Braves will send Shuster to the mound for his first start this season.

The left-hander will make his MLB debut at the age of 24.

