Jayson Tatum and his Boston Celtics teammates hit the court versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Tatum put up 51 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and two steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 112-88 win versus the 76ers.

Now let's break down Tatum's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 30.1 28.3 Rebounds 9.5 8.8 10.7 Assists 4.5 4.6 5.4 PRA 44.5 43.5 44.4 PR 39.5 38.9 39 3PM 3.5 3.2 3



Looking to bet on one or more of Jayson Tatum's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the Heat

Tatum is responsible for attempting 21.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 21.1 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 18.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.2 per game.

Tatum's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Heat are second in the league, giving up 109.8 points per game.

Giving up 41.9 rebounds per contest, the Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Allowing 25.6 assists per game, the Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat have conceded 13.1 makes per game, 28th in the NBA.

Jayson Tatum vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/24/2023 40 31 14 7 2 0 0 12/2/2022 41 14 12 3 0 0 0 11/30/2022 39 49 11 3 8 0 2 10/21/2022 37 29 5 4 2 2 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Tatum or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.