Rangers vs. Braves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Sean Murphy and Adolis Garcia will be among the star attractions when the Atlanta Braves face the Texas Rangers on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.
The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -155, while the underdog Rangers have +125 odds to upset. The total is 7.5 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).
Rep your team with officially licensed Rangers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rangers vs. Braves Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-155
|+125
|7.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rangers Recent Betting Performance
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have posted a mark of 4-2.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
- The last 10 Rangers games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers. In three games in a row, Texas and its opponent have topped the over/under, with the average total set by bookmakers being 9.2 runs.
Discover More About This Game
Rangers Betting Records & Stats
- The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (58.8%) in those games.
- Texas has a record of 4-4 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.
- The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Texas' games have gone over the total in 25 of its 41 chances.
- The Rangers have played just two games with a spread this season and covered in each game.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rangers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|13-7
|13-9
|11-4
|15-12
|18-11
|8-5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.