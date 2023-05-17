Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves take the field against Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Wednesday, at 8:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rangers vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers' 55 home runs rank ninth in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 141 extra-base hits, Texas ranks fifth in MLB with a .442 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers' .266 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.

Texas is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking second with 261 total runs this season.

The Rangers have an OBP of .337 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Rangers rank 22nd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Texas strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 15th in MLB.

Texas has the seventh-best ERA (3.82) in the majors this season.

The Rangers have a combined WHIP of just 1.180 as a pitching staff, which is the fourth-best in baseball this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers will hand the ball to Nathan Eovaldi (5-2) for his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander allowed three hits in 8 2/3 scoreless innings pitched against the Oakland Athletics on Friday.

He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.

Eovaldi has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 5/12/2023 Athletics L 9-7 Away Martín Pérez Ken Waldichuk 5/13/2023 Athletics W 5-0 Away Jon Gray James Kaprielian 5/14/2023 Athletics W 11-3 Away Andrew Heaney JP Sears 5/15/2023 Braves L 12-0 Home Cody Bradford Charlie Morton 5/16/2023 Braves W 7-4 Home Dane Dunning Jared Shuster 5/17/2023 Braves - Home Nathan Eovaldi Spencer Strider 5/19/2023 Rockies - Home Martín Pérez Ryan Feltner 5/20/2023 Rockies - Home Jon Gray Kyle Freeland 5/21/2023 Rockies - Home Andrew Heaney Connor Seabold 5/22/2023 Pirates - Away Dane Dunning Luis Ortiz 5/23/2023 Pirates - Away Nathan Eovaldi Rich Hill

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.