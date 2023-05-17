Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Braves on May 17, 2023
Player prop bet options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Marcus Semien and others are listed when the Atlanta Braves visit the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Wednesday (at 8:05 PM ET).
Rangers vs. Braves Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)
Semien Stats
- Semien has put up 50 hits with nine doubles, seven home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He's slashed .296/.379/.473 on the season.
- Semien will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|May. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 15
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 14
|1-for-4
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 13
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Athletics
|May. 12
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has six doubles, 11 home runs, 16 walks and 44 RBI (39 total hits). He has swiped three bases.
- He has a .252/.316/.503 slash line on the season.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|May. 16
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 14
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|5
|7
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 13
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 12
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Spencer Strider Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Strider Stats
- The Braves' Spencer Strider (4-1) will make his ninth start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start four times in eight starts this season.
- Strider will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.
- The 24-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (2.70), seventh in WHIP (.921), and first in K/9 (15.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Strider Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Blue Jays
|May. 12
|6.2
|5
|2
|2
|12
|1
|vs. Orioles
|May. 6
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|10
|0
|at Mets
|May. 1
|5.0
|5
|4
|4
|8
|3
|vs. Marlins
|Apr. 24
|8.0
|2
|0
|0
|13
|0
|at Padres
|Apr. 18
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|9
|3
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 12 doubles, 10 home runs, 25 walks and 26 RBI (57 total hits). He has stolen 17 bases.
- He's slashing .348/.438/.604 on the season.
- Acuna hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .325 with a double, four home runs, six walks and six RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|May. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Rangers
|May. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 14
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|at Blue Jays
|May. 12
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Sean Murphy Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Murphy Stats
- Sean Murphy has put up 34 hits with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 34 runs.
- He's slashed .268/.400/.575 on the year.
- Murphy enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .100 with a home run and two RBI.
Murphy Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Rangers
|May. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Rangers
|May. 15
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|at Blue Jays
|May. 13
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
