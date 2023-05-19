Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ty France are the hottest hitters on the Atlanta Braves and Seattle Mariners, who meet on Friday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are second in MLB action with 74 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.

Atlanta ranks second in baseball with a .466 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the 10th-best batting average in the league (.257).

Atlanta scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (228 total, 5.3 per game).

The Braves rank fourth in MLB with a .337 on-base percentage.

The Braves' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 17th in MLB.

Atlanta's pitching staff is third in the majors with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta's 3.57 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.270).

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 45 home runs.

Seattle ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .377 this season.

The Mariners rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .227.

Seattle ranks 15th in the majors with 191 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Mariners are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 27th with an average of 9.7 strikeouts per game.

Seattle strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 11th in MLB.

Seattle has the fifth-best ERA (3.58) in the majors this season.

Mariners pitchers have a 1.188 WHIP this season, fourth-best in the majors.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Bryce Elder (3-0) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.94 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Elder has registered four quality starts this season.

Elder is looking for his ninth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per appearance on the hill.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Miller (2-0) will take the mound for the Mariners, his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while allowing three hits.

He's going for his fourth quality start in a row.

Miller has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/13/2023 Blue Jays L 5-2 Away Bryce Elder José Berríos 5/14/2023 Blue Jays L 6-5 Away Collin McHugh Yusei Kikuchi 5/15/2023 Rangers W 12-0 Away Charlie Morton Cody Bradford 5/16/2023 Rangers L 7-4 Away Jared Shuster Dane Dunning 5/17/2023 Rangers W 6-5 Away Spencer Strider Nathan Eovaldi 5/19/2023 Mariners - Home Bryce Elder Bryce Miller 5/20/2023 Mariners - Home Charlie Morton Logan Gilbert 5/21/2023 Mariners - Home Jared Shuster George Kirby 5/22/2023 Dodgers - Home Jared Shuster Dustin May 5/23/2023 Dodgers - Home Spencer Strider Julio Urías 5/24/2023 Dodgers - Home Bryce Elder Tony Gonsolin

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 5/13/2023 Tigers W 5-0 Away Bryce Miller Alex Faedo 5/14/2023 Tigers L 5-3 Away Logan Gilbert Joey Wentz 5/15/2023 Red Sox W 10-1 Away George Kirby Tanner Houck 5/16/2023 Red Sox L 9-4 Away Luis Castillo Nick Pivetta 5/17/2023 Red Sox L 12-3 Away Marco Gonzales Brayan Bello 5/19/2023 Braves - Away Bryce Miller Bryce Elder 5/20/2023 Braves - Away Logan Gilbert Charlie Morton 5/21/2023 Braves - Away George Kirby Jared Shuster 5/22/2023 Athletics - Home Luis Castillo Drew Rucinski 5/23/2023 Athletics - Home Marco Gonzales Luis Medina 5/24/2023 Athletics - Home Bryce Miller Ken Waldichuk

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.