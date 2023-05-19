Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals showcases the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars playing at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, May 19 on ESPN and ESPN+. Oddsmakers give the Golden Knights -125 moneyline odds in this game against the Stars (+105).

Get ready for this Stanley Cup Semifinals matchup with a look at who we predict will emerge with the victory.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Friday

Our projection model for this contest predicts a final score of Golden Knights 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-125)

Golden Knights (-125) Computer Predicted Total: 6.2

6.2 Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-0.7)

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have a record of 47-21-14 this season and are 8-16-24 in overtime matchups.

In the 30 games Dallas has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 35 points.

In 14 games this season when the Stars ended a game with only one goal, they earned a total of eight points (3-9-2).

Dallas has earned 19 points (6-5-7 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Stars have scored more than two goals 61 times, earning 99 points from those matchups (46-8-7).

This season, Dallas has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 28 games has a record of 15-6-7 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Dallas has posted a record of 33-12-7 (73 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents in 39 games, going 18-12-9 to register 45 points.

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Stars AVG Stars Rank 14th 3.26 Goals Scored 3.43 7th 11th 2.74 Goals Allowed 2.62 3rd 15th 31.6 Shots 31.9 14th 13th 31 Shots Allowed 29.9 9th 18th 20.3% Power Play % 25% 5th 19th 77.4% Penalty Kill % 83.5% 3rd

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

ESPN and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

