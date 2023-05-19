Max Domi Player Prop Bets: Stars vs. Golden Knights - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1
Max Domi will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights play on Friday at T-Mobile Arena in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, starting at 8:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Domi's props? Here is some information to assist you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Max Domi vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info
|Stars vs Golden Knights Betting Trends & Stats
|Stars vs Golden Knights Player Props
|Stars vs Golden Knights Prediction
Domi Season Stats Insights
- In 80 games this season, Domi has averaged 17:46 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -15.
- In Domi's 80 games played this season he's scored in 17 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
- In 39 of 80 games this year, Domi has registered a point, and 12 of those games included multiple points.
- Domi has an assist in 30 of 80 games this season, with multiple assists on five occasions.
- Domi's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he goes over.
- The implied probability of Domi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.
Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Domi Stats vs. the Golden Knights
- On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.
- The team's goal differential (+42) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vegas
|80
|Games
|6
|56
|Points
|3
|20
|Goals
|0
|36
|Assists
|3
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.