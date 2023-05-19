Friday's game between the Texas Rangers (26-17) and the Colorado Rockies (19-25) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Rangers taking home the win. Game time is at 8:05 PM on May 19.

The Rangers will look to Martin Perez (4-1), while the Rockies' starting pitcher has not yet been announced.

Rangers vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rangers vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 6, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have been favorites in 21 games this season and won 13 (61.9%) of those contests.

Texas has a record of 5-1 when favored by -225 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas has scored 266 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Rangers have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule