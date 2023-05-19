How to Watch the Rangers vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 19
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will square off against the Colorado Rockies and Kris Bryant on Friday at 8:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.
Rangers vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 19, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers average 1.3 home runs per game to rank ninth in MLB play with 57 total home runs.
- Texas ranks sixth in baseball with a .443 slugging percentage.
- The Rangers rank fifth in MLB with a .265 batting average.
- Texas scores the second-most runs in baseball (266 total, 6.2 per game).
- The Rangers rank fifth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .336.
- The Rangers strike out 9.2 times per game, the No. 23 average in baseball.
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Texas' pitching staff ranks 16th in the majors.
- Texas' 3.87 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers have the third-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.181).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Martin Perez makes the start for the Rangers, his ninth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 4.25 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Perez is looking to secure his third quality start of the year.
- Perez heads into this game with seven outings of five or more innings pitched this season.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/13/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-0
|Away
|Jon Gray
|James Kaprielian
|5/14/2023
|Athletics
|W 11-3
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|JP Sears
|5/15/2023
|Braves
|L 12-0
|Home
|Cody Bradford
|Charlie Morton
|5/16/2023
|Braves
|W 7-4
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Jared Shuster
|5/17/2023
|Braves
|L 6-5
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Spencer Strider
|5/19/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|-
|5/20/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Kyle Freeland
|5/21/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Connor Seabold
|5/22/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Luis Ortiz
|5/23/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Rich Hill
|5/24/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Johan Oviedo
