Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will square off against the Colorado Rockies and Kris Bryant on Friday at 8:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.

Rangers vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.3 home runs per game to rank ninth in MLB play with 57 total home runs.

Texas ranks sixth in baseball with a .443 slugging percentage.

The Rangers rank fifth in MLB with a .265 batting average.

Texas scores the second-most runs in baseball (266 total, 6.2 per game).

The Rangers rank fifth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .336.

The Rangers strike out 9.2 times per game, the No. 23 average in baseball.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Texas' pitching staff ranks 16th in the majors.

Texas' 3.87 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the third-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.181).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Martin Perez makes the start for the Rangers, his ninth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 4.25 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Perez is looking to secure his third quality start of the year.

Perez heads into this game with seven outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 5/13/2023 Athletics W 5-0 Away Jon Gray James Kaprielian 5/14/2023 Athletics W 11-3 Away Andrew Heaney JP Sears 5/15/2023 Braves L 12-0 Home Cody Bradford Charlie Morton 5/16/2023 Braves W 7-4 Home Dane Dunning Jared Shuster 5/17/2023 Braves L 6-5 Home Nathan Eovaldi Spencer Strider 5/19/2023 Rockies - Home Martín Pérez - 5/20/2023 Rockies - Home Jon Gray Kyle Freeland 5/21/2023 Rockies - Home Andrew Heaney Connor Seabold 5/22/2023 Pirates - Away Dane Dunning Luis Ortiz 5/23/2023 Pirates - Away Nathan Eovaldi Rich Hill 5/24/2023 Pirates - Away Martín Pérez Johan Oviedo

