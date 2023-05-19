Player prop betting options for Marcus Semien, Charlie Blackmon and others are available in the Texas Rangers-Colorado Rockies matchup at Globe Life Field on Friday, starting at 8:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Martín Pérez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Pérez Stats

Martin Perez (4-1) will take the mound for the Rangers, his ninth start of the season.

In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

In eight starts this season, Perez has lasted five or more innings seven times, with an average of 5.3 innings per appearance.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Athletics May. 12 5.0 8 4 4 3 2 at Angels May. 7 3.2 8 7 7 2 3 vs. Yankees Apr. 30 6.0 6 1 1 2 1 at Reds Apr. 25 6.1 6 1 0 5 1 at Royals Apr. 19 5.2 8 3 3 3 0

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Semien Stats

Semien has 51 hits with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 23 walks and 35 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a slash line of .293/.375/.477 so far this year.

Semien hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .317 with a triple, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves May. 17 1-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Braves May. 16 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Braves May. 15 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Athletics May. 14 1-for-4 3 0 1 1 0 at Athletics May. 13 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 2

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has collected 41 hits with six doubles, 13 home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .258/.320/.541 slash line on the season.

Garcia brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a double, four home runs, a walk and nine RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves May. 17 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 vs. Braves May. 16 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Braves May. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 14 3-for-5 2 1 5 7 0 at Athletics May. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Blackmon Stats

Blackmon has collected 39 hits with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 17 runs.

He's slashed .273/.371/.413 on the year.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Reds May. 17 0-for-3 2 0 1 0 vs. Reds May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Reds May. 15 1-for-5 0 0 2 3 vs. Phillies May. 14 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 vs. Phillies May. 12 1-for-3 1 0 1 1

Kris Bryant Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Bryant Stats

Kris Bryant has 46 hits with five doubles, five home runs, 15 walks and 16 RBI.

He has a .297/.370/.426 slash line on the year.

Bryant Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Reds May. 17 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 vs. Reds May. 15 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 14 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 vs. Phillies May. 13 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 12 2-for-4 0 0 0 2

