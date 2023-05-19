The Vegas Golden Knights host the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Friday, May 19, with the puck dropping at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

The Golden Knights-Stars matchup will air on ESPN and ESPN+, so tune in to take in the action.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
4/8/2023 Stars Golden Knights 2-1 (F/SO) DAL
2/25/2023 Golden Knights Stars 3-2 (F/SO) DAL
1/16/2023 Golden Knights Stars 4-0 DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

  • The Stars' total of 215 goals conceded (2.6 per game) is third in the NHL.
  • The Stars' 281 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them seventh in the league.
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Stars have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Stars have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They have put up 37 goals during that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0%
Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60%
Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3%
Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52%
Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

  • The Golden Knights have given up 225 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 11th in league play in goals against.
  • The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.
  • In the last 10 games, the Golden Knights have claimed 90.0% of the possible points with an 8-2-0 record.
  • Defensively, the Golden Knights have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 4.0 goals per game (40 total) during that stretch.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jack Eichel 67 27 39 66 54 47 45.3%
Chandler Stephenson 81 16 49 65 30 64 58.1%
Jonathan Marchessault 76 28 29 57 30 40 37.5%
Reilly Smith 78 26 30 56 38 30 57.1%
Alex Pietrangelo 73 11 43 54 52 56 100%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.