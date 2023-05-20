Si Woo Kim will compete in the 2023 PGA Championship in Rochester, New York at Oak Hill Country Club from May 18-21.

Looking to place a bet on Kim at the PGA Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Si Woo Kim Insights

Kim has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 18 rounds.

Kim has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

Kim has finished in the top five once in his past five events.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five tournaments, Kim has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 30 -5 279 1 20 2 3 $4M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In Kim's past seven appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 37th.

Kim has made the cut two times in his previous seven entries in this event.

Kim finished 60th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

This event will take place on a par 70 that registers at 7,394 yards, 94 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Oak Hill Country Club has had an average tournament score of +3 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Oak Hill Country Club checks in at 7,394 yards, 67 yards longer than the average course Kim has played in the past year (7,327 yards).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +3.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim was in the 36th percentile on par 3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He finished in the 99th percentile on par 4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, averaging 3.68 strokes on those 44 holes.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Kim was better than 85% of the golfers (averaging 4.25 strokes).

Kim recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, worse than the field average of 1.7.

On the 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Kim had two bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.8).

Kim's 14 birdies or better on par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson were more than the field average of 6.8.

In that last tournament, Kim did not have a bogey or worse on any of the 44 par-4s (the field averaged 4.5).

Kim ended the AT&T Byron Nelson outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.9) with nine on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the AT&T Byron Nelson averaged 0.4 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Kim finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Kim Odds to Win: +8000

