How to Watch the Wings vs. Dream Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 20
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Dream take on the Dallas Wings at College Park Center on Saturday, May 20, 2023. The matchup, which is the first game of the 2023 season for both teams, begins at 1:00 PM ET on ABC.
Wings vs. Dream Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, May 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Arena: College Park Center
Key Stats for Wings vs. Dream
- Last year, the 82.9 points per game Dallas recorded were just 1.4 more points than Atlanta gave up (81.5).
- The Wings had a 15-5 record last season when scoring more than 81.5 points.
- Dallas made 43.5% of its shots from the field last season, which was 0.3 percentage points higher than Atlanta allowed to its opponents (43.2%).
- The Wings had a 15-7 straight-up record in games they shot better than 43.2% from the field.
- Dallas' 34.3% three-point shooting percentage last season was just 0.5 percentage points lower than opponents of Atlanta shot from deep (34.8%).
- The Wings went 10-6 when they shot better than 34.8% from distance.
- Dallas and Atlanta rebounded at a similar clip last season (33.8 and 35.4 boards per game, respectively).
