Heading into Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat (44-38), the Boston Celtics (57-25) are keeping their eye on zero players on the injury report. The game tips at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, May 21 at FTX Arena.

The teams meet again after the Heat beat the Celtics 111-105 on Friday. Jimmy Butler led the Heat to the win with a team-leading 27 points. Jayson Tatum notched 34 points in the Celtics' loss.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG - - - - - - -

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Celtics Season Insights

The Celtics average 8.1 more points per game (117.9) than the Heat give up (109.8).

When Boston puts up more than 109.8 points, it is 49-12.

The Celtics have been scoring 112.4 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 117.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Boston hits 16 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league) at a 37.6% rate (sixth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.6 per game its opponents make at a 34.5% rate.

The Celtics average 115.7 points per 100 possessions (third in the league), while giving up 108.8 points per 100 possessions (third in the NBA).

Heat Season Insights

The Heat put up an average of 109.5 points per game, just 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.

Miami is 26-8 when it scores more than 111.4 points.

The Heat are scoring 110.7 points per contest in their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 109.5.

Miami hits 1.1 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 12 (16th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13.1.

The Heat average 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (25th in league), and concede 110.6 points per 100 possessions (ninth in NBA).

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -4 214.5

