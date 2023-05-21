Auger-Aliassime is +12500 to win it all at Stade Roland Garros.

Auger-Aliassime at the 2023 French Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 11

May 21 - June 11 Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Auger-Aliassime's Next Match

In the round of 128 of the French Open, on Sunday, May 28 (at 5:00 AM ET), Auger-Aliassime will meet Fabio Fognini.

Felix Auger-Aliassime Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +1600

US Open odds to win: +1600

French Open odds to win: +12500

Auger-Aliassime Stats

Auger-Aliassime is coming off a setback in the at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, falling to Arthur Fils, - (retired).

Auger-Aliassime is 41-21 over the past 12 months, with three tournament victories.

Auger-Aliassime is 2-4 on clay over the past 12 months.

Through 62 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Auger-Aliassime has played 25.2 games per match. He won 53.7% of them.

On clay, Auger-Aliassime has played six matches over the past year, and he has totaled 27.3 games per match while winning 50.6% of games.

Over the past year, Auger-Aliassime has won 86.4% of his service games, and he has won 20.7% of his return games.

On clay over the past year, Auger-Aliassime has claimed 81.7% of his service games and 19.5% of his return games.

