How to Watch the Rangers vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 21
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Marcus Semien and Brenton Doyle will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Texas Rangers and Colorado Rockies square off at Globe Life Field on Sunday, at 2:35 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023
- Time: 2:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers are eighth-best in MLB play with 60 total home runs.
- Texas is fourth in baseball, slugging .449.
- The Rangers' .270 batting average is second-best in the majors.
- Texas scores the second-most runs in baseball (284 total, 6.3 per game).
- The Rangers' .340 on-base percentage is second-best in MLB.
- The Rangers' nine strikeouts per game rank 19th in the majors.
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Texas' pitching staff ranks 21st in the majors.
- Texas has the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- The Rangers have the third-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.188).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Andrew Heaney (2-3 with a 4.71 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his ninth of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, the lefty went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Heaney is seeking his third straight quality start.
- Heaney is seeking his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance on the mound.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/15/2023
|Braves
|L 12-0
|Home
|Cody Bradford
|Charlie Morton
|5/16/2023
|Braves
|W 7-4
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Jared Shuster
|5/17/2023
|Braves
|L 6-5
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Spencer Strider
|5/19/2023
|Rockies
|W 7-2
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Karl Kauffmann
|5/20/2023
|Rockies
|W 11-5
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Kyle Freeland
|5/21/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Connor Seabold
|5/22/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Luis Ortiz
|5/23/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Rich Hill
|5/24/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Johan Oviedo
|5/26/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Grayson Rodriguez
|5/27/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Dean Kremer
