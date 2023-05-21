Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena showcases the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars facing off at 3:00 PM on Sunday, May 21 ET, airing on ABC and ESPN+. The Golden Knights are ahead in the series 1-0.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

You can turn on ABC and ESPN+ to watch as the Golden Knights and the Stars hit the ice.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

ABC and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/19/2023 Golden Knights Stars 4-3 (F/OT) VEG 4/8/2023 Stars Golden Knights 2-1 (F/SO) DAL 2/25/2023 Golden Knights Stars 3-2 (F/SO) DAL 1/16/2023 Golden Knights Stars 4-0 DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars give up 2.6 goals per game (215 in total), the third-fewest in the NHL.

With 281 goals (3.4 per game), the Stars have the NHL's seventh-best offense.

In the last 10 games, the Stars have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Stars have given up 3.0 goals per game (30 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) during that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Golden Knights are allowing 225 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in NHL action.

The Golden Knights rank 14th in the league with 267 goals scored (3.3 per game).

In their last 10 matchups, the Golden Knights have gone 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Golden Knights have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) during that time.

Golden Knights Key Players