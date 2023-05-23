Evgenii Dadonov will be in action Tuesday when his Dallas Stars play the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at American Airlines Center. Prop bets for Dadonov in that upcoming Stars-Golden Knights matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Evgenii Dadonov vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Dadonov Season Stats Insights

Dadonov's plus-minus this season, in 14:43 per game on the ice, is -8.

In six of 73 games this season, Dadonov has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 28 of 73 games this year, Dadonov has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Dadonov has had an assist in a game 24 times this year over 73 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Dadonov's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Dadonov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.1%.

Dadonov Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the league.

The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 73 Games 3 33 Points 1 7 Goals 0 26 Assists 1

