Evgenii Dadonov Player Prop Bets: Stars vs. Golden Knights - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 3
Evgenii Dadonov will be in action Tuesday when his Dallas Stars play the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at American Airlines Center. Prop bets for Dadonov in that upcoming Stars-Golden Knights matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Evgenii Dadonov vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)
Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info
|Stars vs Golden Knights Player Props
|Stars vs Golden Knights Betting Trends & Stats
|Stars vs Golden Knights Odds/Over/Under
|How to Watch Stars vs Golden Knights
|Stars vs Golden Knights Prediction
Dadonov Season Stats Insights
- Dadonov's plus-minus this season, in 14:43 per game on the ice, is -8.
- In six of 73 games this season, Dadonov has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- In 28 of 73 games this year, Dadonov has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.
- Dadonov has had an assist in a game 24 times this year over 73 games played, with multiple assists in two games.
- Dadonov's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Dadonov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.1%.
Dadonov Stats vs. the Golden Knights
- The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the league.
- The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vegas
|73
|Games
|3
|33
|Points
|1
|7
|Goals
|0
|26
|Assists
|1
