Mason Marchment will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights play on Tuesday at American Airlines Center in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Marchment are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Mason Marchment vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +265)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Marchment Season Stats Insights

Marchment has averaged 15:42 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -6).

Marchment has scored a goal in 11 of 68 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Marchment has a point in 23 of 68 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.

Marchment has an assist in 15 of 68 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Marchment's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 40.8% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Marchment going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27.4%.

Marchment Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights are conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 68 Games 7 31 Points 1 12 Goals 1 19 Assists 0

