Max Domi will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights play in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Looking to bet on Domi's props versus the Golden Knights? Scroll down for stats and information.

Max Domi vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Domi Season Stats Insights

In 80 games this season, Domi has a plus-minus of -15, while averaging 17:46 on the ice per game.

In 17 of 80 games this season, Domi has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 39 of 80 games this year, Domi has recorded a point, and 12 of those games included multiple points.

Domi has an assist in 30 of 80 games this year, with multiple assists on five occasions.

The implied probability that Domi hits the over on his points prop total is 45.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Domi going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Domi Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+42) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 80 Games 8 56 Points 3 20 Goals 0 36 Assists 3

