Tuesday's contest between the Texas Rangers (29-18) and Pittsburgh Pirates (25-22) squaring off at PNC Park has a projected final score of 6-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:35 PM ET on May 23.

The Rangers will call on Nathan Eovaldi (5-2) versus the Pirates and Rich Hill (4-3).

Rangers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
  • Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Pirates

  • Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

  • The Rangers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.
  • Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in its last 10 games with a total.
  • The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
  • This season, the Rangers have been favored 25 times and won 16, or 64%, of those games.
  • Texas has a record of 13-3, a 81.2% win rate, when favored by -165 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.
  • Texas has scored the most runs (301) in baseball so far this year.
  • The Rangers have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 17 Braves L 6-5 Nathan Eovaldi vs Spencer Strider
May 19 Rockies W 7-2 Martín Pérez vs Karl Kauffmann
May 20 Rockies W 11-5 Jon Gray vs Kyle Freeland
May 21 Rockies W 13-3 Andrew Heaney vs Connor Seabold
May 22 @ Pirates L 6-4 Dane Dunning vs Luis Ortiz
May 23 @ Pirates - Nathan Eovaldi vs Rich Hill
May 24 @ Pirates - Martín Pérez vs Johan Oviedo
May 26 @ Orioles - Jon Gray vs Grayson Rodriguez
May 27 @ Orioles - Andrew Heaney vs Dean Kremer
May 28 @ Orioles - Dane Dunning vs Kyle Bradish
May 29 @ Tigers - Nathan Eovaldi vs Matthew Boyd

