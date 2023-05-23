The Texas Rangers (29-18) will look to Marcus Semien, currently on a 12-game hitting streak, versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (25-22) at 6:35 PM ET on Tuesday, at PNC Park.

The probable pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi (5-2) for the Rangers and Rich Hill (4-3) for the Pirates.

Rangers vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eovaldi - TEX (5-2, 2.83 ERA) vs Hill - PIT (4-3, 3.99 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi

Eovaldi (5-2) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in seven innings against the Atlanta Braves.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 2.83, a 6.1 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .994 in nine games this season.

He's looking to extend his six-game quality start streak.

Eovaldi has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Rich Hill

Hill (4-3 with a 3.99 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the lefty went six scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering one hit.

During nine games this season, the 43-year-old has a 3.99 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .263 to opposing hitters.

Hill has four quality starts under his belt this year.

Hill enters this matchup with seven outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 43-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (3.99), 50th in WHIP (1.352), and 39th in K/9 (8.2).

