Roope Hintz will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights play in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Fancy a bet on Hintz in the Stars-Golden Knights game? Use our stats and information below.

Roope Hintz vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -204)

0.5 points (Over odds: -204) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Hintz Season Stats Insights

In 73 games this season, Hintz has averaged 17:33 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +31.

Hintz has a goal in 28 games this season out of 73 games played, including multiple goals seven times.

In 48 of 73 games this season, Hintz has recorded a point, and 19 of those games included multiple points.

Hintz has an assist in 27 of 73 games this season, with multiple assists on nine occasions.

The implied probability that Hintz goes over his points over/under is 67.1%, based on the odds.

There is a 46.5% chance of Hintz having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hintz Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +42.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 73 Games 8 75 Points 7 37 Goals 2 38 Assists 5

